Brock Lesnar announced for Raw next week

Brock Lesnar will make his return to Monday Night Raw next week. WWE announced his return after this week’s episode of the show.

NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@BrockLesnar is BACK! What will The Beast have in store for @CodyRhodes just days before #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico? pic.twitter.com/h6QRz2tcW7 — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash. Lesnar attacked Cody on the Raw after WrestleMania as both were poised to tag together against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. At WrestleMania 39 Lesnar defeated Omos.

WWE Backlash takes place on Saturday May 6 from Puerto Rico and will air live on Peacock. Other matches on the show include Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed for the United States Championship, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline, and more.

