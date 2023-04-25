FREE PODCAST 4/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Triple H introduces new world title, Bad Bunny, Punk backstage, Trish, Sami-Jey, live callers & emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They start with a discussion about Triple H introducing a new WWE World Title with a champion determined at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Lots of emails from listeners reacting to the new title and a Twitter poll with a snapshot of the initial reaction. They also talk about Bad Bunny, the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens-Usos dynamic, Trish Stratus’s latest heel promo, the Mustafa Ali character, Seth Rollins’s promo about the new title, and much more with live callers and emails throughout. They also talk about C.M. Punk showing up backstage at Raw.

