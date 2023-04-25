FREE PODCAST 4/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss new WWE Title belt, Punk’s visit to Raw, new AEW Saturday weekly series, Wembley show, WWE Draft speculation, Four Pillars, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Extensive analysis of the latest twist with C.M. Punk visiting WWE Raw in person after his weekend summit meeting with Chris Jericho and FTR. What’s the fallout? Is it a shoulder-shrug no biggie or Punk self-sabotaging progress or otherwise?

Thoughts on the new AEW Saturday show and what’s working against it’s success, how to handle a Punk-centric show with locker room strife and a need to unite for PPVs, and how spread thin Tony Khan is already.

A pivot at 53:00 mark of show to WWE’s top topic – Triple H introducing a new WWE World Title belt for whatever brand Roman Reigns doesn’t end up drafted to. What does the PWTorch Twitter poll say about how fans feel? What are the top options to be champion and why some top names are just a bad idea?

WWE Draft thoughts and why Paul Levesque is handcuffed regarding executing this with his full vision with Vince McMahon still meddling from afar.

Wembley Stadium talk including possible main event options with MJF.

The Four Pillars storyline and the misstep on last week’s Dynamite with the convoluted mini-tournament and divisive promo that kicked off Dynamite with Darby and Jungle Boy taking swipes at each other.

Plus lots of emails on the new WWE belt and other various WWE and AEW topics.

