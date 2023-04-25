VIP AUDIO 4/24 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Triple H introduces new WWE Title, Punk backstage, Bad Bunny angle to set up singles match, Draft speculation, Sami-KO-Usos, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses C.M. Punk showing up backstage at Raw and also the lowest Smackdown rating of the year. From there, he presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Triple H introducing a new WWE World Title with a champion determined at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Bad Bunny announces singles match against Damian Priest, more developments in the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens-Usos dynamic, Trish Stratus’s latest heel promo, and more.

