VIP AUDIO 4/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: New WWE Title belt pros and cons, Punk visits Raw, could WarnerMedia be player for WWE content, WWE Draft scenarios, Stardome and Mercedes, more (78 min.)

- The latest on C.M. Punk’s visit to WWE Raw last night and what the ramifications could be within AEW.
- Some sparse notes on the meeting over the weekend with Chris Jericho, FTR, and C.M. Punk and theories on how that played into Punk’s visit to Raw.
- Is WarnerMedia a new player for WWE content, which could move WWE PLEs to HBO’s rebranded Max streaming service and off of Peacock?
- Young Bucks backstage politics in AEW and where they might stand on the Punk stuff as of this week.
- Reaction to the new WWE World Title and whether it could end up on Smackdown with Roman Reigns heading to Raw.
- WWE Draft speculation including some wildcard ideas for who the inaugural new champion could be and rationalizations for others talent placement on Raw or Smackdown.
- Analysis of last week’s setback in the Four Pillars feud, a discussion of the swipes Jungle Boy and Darby took at each other, and where this all leads.
- Jay White’s botched presentation so far.
- Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom thoughts and the latest with Mercedes Monet.
- And more topics and sidebars sprinkled in throughout.
