VIP AUDIO 4/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: New WWE Title belt pros and cons, Punk visits Raw, could WarnerMedia be player for WWE content, WWE Draft scenarios, Stardome and Mercedes, more (78 min.)

The latest on C.M. Punk’s visit to WWE Raw last night and what the ramifications could be within AEW.

Some sparse notes on the meeting over the weekend with Chris Jericho, FTR, and C.M. Punk and theories on how that played into Punk’s visit to Raw.

Is WarnerMedia a new player for WWE content, which could move WWE PLEs to HBO’s rebranded Max streaming service and off of Peacock?

Young Bucks backstage politics in AEW and where they might stand on the Punk stuff as of this week.

Reaction to the new WWE World Title and whether it could end up on Smackdown with Roman Reigns heading to Raw.

WWE Draft speculation including some wildcard ideas for who the inaugural new champion could be and rationalizations for others talent placement on Raw or Smackdown.

Analysis of last week’s setback in the Four Pillars feud, a discussion of the swipes Jungle Boy and Darby took at each other, and where this all leads.

Jay White’s botched presentation so far.

Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom thoughts and the latest with Mercedes Monet.

And more topics and sidebars sprinkled in throughout.

