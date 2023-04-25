VIP AUDIO 4/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Why Flair got a pass on things Triple H didn’t, Top Five WrestleMania matches ever, Most Embarrassing and Disgusting pro wrestling angles, MSG fans taunting Lita, Diva Contest, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 22, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

Why Ric Flair gets a pass for being on top for so many years while Hunter gets criticized for seemingly hogging the spotlight.

Analysis of Flair’s tenure as WCW booker in the mid-90s…

An in-depth discussion about the Top Five WrestleMania Matches Ever…

Mitchell’s favorite era as a wrestling fan…

Some of the most embarrassing moments in pro wrestling history and one of the most disgusting angles…

Reaction to MNM and the Heart Throbs…

Thoughts on the MSG fans chanting at Lita on Monday…

The second Diva Contest…

Why Batista’s title run may be handled differently politically by Triple H than those of Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho…

And much, much more…

