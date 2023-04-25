WWE announces new world championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will crown a new world championship at the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia at the end of May.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Triple H announced that Roman Reigns would be taking his Undisputed Universal Championship to whichever brand he was drafted to. The new title, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, will go to whatever brand Reigns is not on.

In making the announcement, Triple H said that Roman Reigns negotiated a deal in which he would defend his championship less often and that the WWE Universe deserved a fighting champion. He then announced the title and revealed the champion would be crowned at WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

WWE did not reveal who would compete for the new championship or how the new champion would be crowned. During Raw, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor both teased going after the new world championship.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon reportedly makes last minute changes to Raw