4/26 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Darby vs. Guevara, Omega & Takeshita vs. Butcher & Blade, Jade vs. Valkyrie, Dax vs. Jarrett, Tony Khan announcement

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 26, 2023

SUNRISE, FLA. AT FLA LIVE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Excalibur excitedly introduced the show and hyped two world title matches and the Darby vs. Sammy Guevara qualifying match.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BANDIDO – AEW International Title match

Cassidy made his ring entrance first. Excalibur touted Bandido amazing audiences all over the world. The bell rang 3 minutes into the hour as some fans chanted “Freshly squeezed!” Bandido extended his arms toward Cassidy. Cassidy grabbed his hands and put them in his pockets. He then head scissored Bandido to the floor. He then put his hands in his pockets. Fans cheered and chanted “Freshly squeezed.”

Cassidy leaped through the ropes, but Bandido caught him and dropped him over the ringside barricade at 3:00. Bandido landed a running flip dive onto Cassidy at ringside. They cut to a split-screen break at 6:00. [c/ss]

Bandido controlled the action during the break. He eventually hit a leaping cutter and scored a near fall on Cassidy at 12:00. Excalibur noted that Rampage would air at 5:30 ET / 2:30 PT this Friday, earlier than normal. Cassidy leaped into Bandido’s waiting arms. He slammed Cassidy and then landed a frog splash for a near fall. Cassidy took Bandido down with a mouse trap pin for a near fall. Bandido reversed Cassidy’s shoulders down. Excalibur talked about how Bandido had scouted Cassidy and practiced counters to Cassidy’s signature moves in Mexico recently. Cassidy came right back with a Beach Break for the win.

After the match, Bandido presented Cassidy with his belt and the put on sunglasses and posed with Cassidy as Cassidy’s music played. Excalibur said Cassidy retained his title and might have made a new friend in the process.

WINNER: Cassidy in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The action was solid, if not overly methodical even for a Cassidy match for a good portion of it. It just felt cold being put on TV without establishing the story of why Bandido was getting the title shot. The crowd cheered for some of Cassidy’s comedy spots and some of the highspots, but otherwise weren’t really invested. It came across like a good mid-card house show match.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Adam Cole backstage. Her mic went briefly as she asked her question about where his mind is at. Cole said he’s going to call out Chris Jericho later. He said he will show him exactly the mistake he made. He said if Jericho doesn’t come out, he will find him. Cole left and then Cassidy and Bandido walked up to her. He asked if she was there to interview them. She said she was just there to talk to Cole. Cassidy said, “Oh.” Then he walked away. (Funny.) Bandido then said, “Oh” and walked away also. [c]

-Renee interviewed Darby and Jack Perry backstage. Darby said last week they said some things about each other and maybe took things too far. “We don’t have to like each other, but we should respect each other,” he said. He said the way his match with Sammy Guevara ended last week “was complete crap,” so he should have been at ringside and not in the rafters. He asked Perry to have his back. Perry agreed they said some things last week that went a little too far, but conceded they aren’t going to be best friends. Perry said he’d rather they were wrestling each other, but it’s not, so he wished him luck. Darby said he’d beat him. Perry said he got lucky last time. Darby said he’d see him out there later.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good follow-up to last week’s segment that got a bit uncomfortable as two popular wrestlers took some stinging digs at one another. To acknowledge some regret while still having an edge about each other isn’t a bad landing place. It also sets up a reason for Perry to be at ringside for the match later and perhaps be in an angle that leads to it being a four-way match after all.)

(2) JEFF JARRETT vs. DAX HARWOOD

Jarrett made his entrance first. Satnum Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal were with him, but referees ran out and cut them off from accompanying Jarrett to ringside. Brief clips aired of the backstory with Jarrett’s group and Jay Briscoe including a brief disagreement that Jay got in the middle of on Rampage on Friday. Dax came out with Cash Wheeler, but Wheeler returned to the back on his own. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. They cut to a split-screen break at 3:00. [c/ss]

Jarrett controlled the action during the break. Jarrett catapulted Dax into the corner turnbuckle and scored a two count at 10:00. Jarrett then went for a figure-four, but Dax countered him into a small package for a near fall. Dutt ran out to ringside and tripped Dax during a suplex attempt leading to Jarrett landing on Dax for a near fall. Dax chased Dutt around the ring. When he re-entered the ring, Jarrett caught him with a Stroke for the win. Dutt handed an AEW Tag Team Title belt to Jarrett afterward.

WINNER: Jarrett in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So we don’t know why the referee had the authority to arbitrarily ban Dutt from ringside nor why there weren’t any consequences when he came back out, even if the ref didn’t see him interfere. Fundamentally sound match with a lot of little things done well here that some of the less experiences wrestlers bypass as they go from one highspot to another. That said, I’m not sure there was a lot of emotional investment in the backstory of this match or the outcome for a variety of reasons.)

-Tony Khan announced that the opening ceremonies for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will take place at Double or Nothing. He said the tournament will take place in Canada including at Forbidden Door. A clip aired of Owen Hart in New Japan. He said the final will take place on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta.

(3) WARDLOW (w/Arn Anderson) vs. UNNAMED OPPONENT

Wardlow won with several powerbombs.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:00.

-Afterward, Anderson asked for a mic. He then addressed the guy who lost. “Jesus Christ, young man. Go get in an ice bath and drink a 12 pack.” He said everyone was asking about why they are together, calling themselves “Beauty and the Beast.” He said he’s been in the business for 4o years and walking the halls of AEW events for three years and he’s gotten to know who’s who in the locker room. He said it’s ironic that tomorrow is the NFL Draft and teams are looking to take young talents and turn them into franchise players. He said Wardlow is AEW’s dynasty. He said sometimes Wardlow is going to have to reach in with a finger and pull a guy’s eye out or bite a thumb off. He said sometimes he’ll have to hit someone with a chair. He was interrupted by Christian Cage. Christian walked out with Luchasaurus and stared at them from ringside. Anderson and Wardlow stared back.

-Backstage, Renee interviewed Sammy Guevara. MJF interrupted. (Excalibur gave this away by saying Renee was backstage to interview Guevara and MJF.) MJF told Guevara this is his big moment and kissed his forehead. Guevara kissed his forehead and said it’s their night. MJF said people are saying that he’s some sort of gutless coward who pushed Tony Khan to make it a one-on-one match instead of a four-way. Guevera said some are saying him accepting MJF’s money is hurting the integrity of the sport, but he doesn’t care. He and MJF shared a laugh. Guevara said he’ll kick Darby’s ass later. He then presented MJF with a Spanish God vest as a gift. MJF said he got him a gift, too. He gave him a Burberry scarf. They hugged and smiled, cheek to cheek. [c]

-They showed the exterior of the arena.

-Backstage, R.J. City hyped the Kenny Omega & Takeshita tag match. Jon Moxley hit him the head with a mic. He was joined by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Mox said they have some scars to leave tonight. Two refs checked on R.J.

(Keller’s Analysis: Shouldn’t an unprovoked attack on a non-wrestler like that have some ramifications beyond the announcers commenting half-heartedly afterward about what happened?)

(4) DARBY ALLIN vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – Winner Advances to Face MJF for the AEW Title at Double or Nothing

Darby made his ring entrance first. Guevara made out with Tay Melo on his way to the ring. Schiavone asked Taz if he was actually good with MJF paying off Guevara to take a dive. Exacalibur said MJF better have post-dated the check to Guevara if he expects him to go through with a dive in their match. MJF joined the announcers on commentary and ate a pickle out of a jar of “limited edition MJF pickles” he brought with him. He offered to share and said they are kosher.

The bell rang 58 minutes into the match. MJF went on to do color commentary with a mouth full of pickles at times (channeling NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale who used to eat popcorn on the air while doing color commentary during Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball games.) A “Let’s Go Sammy! / Sammy sucks!” dueling chant broke out early. Schiavone was flipping out over MJF plugging his pickles during the match.

[HOUR TWO]

Sammy reached the bottom rope while Darby had him locked in a sharpshooter. He was also crying out in pain while chomping gum while reaching for the bottom rope. When Darby broke, Guevara turned and spit at him. He then went on the attack and threw Darby into the ringpost. Guevara played to the camera as the ref began to count out Darby. Guevara mule kicked Darby and then backflipped off the top rope on to Darby at ringside. He struck a casual pose on the floor as they cut to a split-screen break. Darby was bleeding from his forehead. [c/ss]

Guevara controlled the action during the break. Guevara pulled a ladder out from under the ring after the break and set it up at ringside. Darby made a comeback and put Guevara on the table. When Darby climbed to the top rope, Tay ran out and distracted Darby. Guevara quickly recovered and slammed Darby off the top rope with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Guevara put Darby on the table at ringside and then leaped off the top rope with a 630 splash, crashing Darby through the table. MJF declared it a done deal that the Double or Nothing main event would be him against Guevara after that move. Darby barely beat the ref’s count.

MJF took off his headset and headed to the ring, now officially concerned. Darby rallied with a flurry of moves. He set up a Coffin Drop, but MJF stood on the ring apron. He tossed Darby his skateboard as Tay distracted the ref. Guevara pretended he was hit by it. The ref DQ’d Darby.

WINNER: Guevara in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match with the expected shenanigans.)

-After the match, MJF hit Darby with the skateboard. A graphic advertised MJF vs. Guevara at Double or Nothing. MJF and Guevara double-teamed Darby. Schiavone said Tony Kahn was talking to him about this situation in his earpiece. Perry ran out to stop the beating, chair in hand. Perry tried to help Darby up, but Dary was on edge. MJF told them to keep arguing because it makes him feel even better about everything that just went down. MJF told “monkey boy” Perry to shove a banana where the sun doesn’t shine and told Darby to use tears to play with himself while he listens to “My Chemical Romance.” He said they’re going back to the undercard where they belong. He said they suck just like the fans suck. Schiavone stood up and told MJF, “Listen up, you prick.” He said he just talked to Khan. He said Guevara has earned the title shot against MJF at the PPV. He said he’s not the only one, though, because there will be a tag team match next week on Dynamite where Perry & Darby will face MJF & Guevara, then the match will remain MJF vs. Guevara, but if Darby and Perry win, the match will become a Pillars Four-Way match instead. MJF threw a fit. Perry offered his hand to Darby to help him stand. Darby accepted. They stared at each other as they contemplated the challenge and stakes of next week’s tag match.

(Keller’s Analysis: No shock how that all played out. It seemed like a distinct possibility they’d go with a four-way instead of a one-on-one match, and this path fit the type of journey you’d think. I like that the nature of how Guevara advanced led the authority figure to add a complication or hurdle to MJF getting what he was trying to get throughout this two week storyline.) [c]

-MJF and Guevara were upset backstage. MJF headed to a black SUV. Guevara was going to get in with him, but MJF stopped him and said the SUV was full. He left without him. Excalibur said, “Some friend.” He said MJF expects Guevara to take a dive when he treats him like that.

-Adam Cole made his ring entrance. An inset screen showed clips of last week’s beatdown of Britt Baker. Cole said he’s going to smash Jericho’s face in for what he did to Baker. He saiud it’s unforgivable and he crossed a line he can’t come back from. Taz said Cole was all business. Jericho didn’t come out right away so Cole said he’d go find him. Jericho’s music then played. Jericho appeared on the big screen rather than in person. Fans booed. Jericho said he doesn’t want to be anywhere near a man like him who let his girlfriend get beaten as he did nothing to stop it. He said he doesn’t want to get anywhere near him, but his guys will. Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia jumped him. Cassidy and Bandido charged out for the save, but they were still outnumbered. Roderick Strong ran out for the save. Excalibur said he is a long-time friend and partner of Cole. Cole and Strong hugged afterward. Excalubur called strong “a difference-maker.”

-QTV: Q.TR. Marshall was leaning on the a cubicle while talking with his crew about how it’s been a rough stretch, including Powerhouse Hobbs losing. Hobbs barned in and shoved Marshall against a wall. He said things were going well when he was following the book. Marshall said he’ll be champions again “and my word is my bond.” Hobbs said, “Fix it.” Marshall said he has Plan B.

(5) JADE CARGILL (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. TAYA VALKYRIE – TBS Title match

The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Jade shoved Valkyrie. Valkyrie slapped her. Jade got the better of Valkyrie on the ring apron and then slammed her onto the floor. She posed for the camera as they cut to an early split-screen break. [c/ss]

Valkyrie landed a Blue Thunder Bomb after the break for a two count. She charged Jade in the corner, but Jade lifted a boot. Jade superplexed Valkyrie out of the corner. Jade delivered a Canadian Destroyer for a near fall at 7:00. She followed with a Jaded attempt, but Valkyrie countered it and slammed Jade to the mat. She then leaped and stomped on her for a near fall. Jade countered Valkyrie’s attempt at the same finisher despite the match stip dictating she’d be DQ’d. Jade countered anyway into a roll-up with a yank of the tights for the win.

An update Valkyrie lifted referee Aubry Edwards for a Jaded, but several other referees intervened.

WINNER: Jade in 9:00 to retain the TBS Title.

-They cut to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter backstage. The camera zoomed in on Baker’s black eye. Hayter’s right arm was in a sling. Baker said The Outcasts don’t seem to know who they are dealing with. Hayter said it’s far from over and they have declared war. She said it can only end if they send them to the bloody morgue.

-Excalibur hyped Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson for Rampage. A video package aired previewing the match. Juice promised to kick them “right in the balls.” Alsok, Keith Lee & Dustin Rhdoes in action, Anna Jay vs. Ashley, and The Outcasts and The Acclaimed will speak.

-Bryan Danielson walked out to his music and walked to the commentary desk. [c]

(6) KENNY OMEGA & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. BUTCHER & THE BLADE (w/Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford)



The ring entrances for Omega, Takeshita, and Callis took place first. Danielson talked about being disappointed in Takeshita aligning with Omega after training with him. He said he chose amateurs, which will limited his potential. The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early split-screen break after Kip Sabian leaped onto Omega. [c/ss]

Butcher and Blade controlled Takeshita after the break and scored a near fall. Omega broke up a double-team move. Takeshita landed a Blue Thunder Bomb. Blade broke up the cover at two. Omega delivered a snap dragon on Blade and then flip dove over the top rope onto Blade and Sabian at ringside. Takeshita then finished Butcher with a running knee.

WINNERS: Omega & Takeshita in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was fine, but it sure didn’t feel like anything close to a main event worthy match-up for Dynamite.)

-Afterward, Danielson said Omega looks like his best days are behind him and he’s just living on a legacy he built in Japan. He said Takeshita is a prodigy who could be a world-beater if he made the choice to join them. He said in The Elite, he’ll be relegated to a place like Brandon Cutler, washing them in the showers. Moxley, Yuta, and Claudio attacked Omega from behind. Danielson brought a screwdriver to the ring and said they’re going to finish what they started. The Young Bucks’ theme played. Claudio and Yuta charged, but the Bucks kicked them. The Bucks then stereo superkicked Moxley and played to the crowd. Matt Jackson handed Omega the screwdriver. Danielson told Takeshita to get i the ring and stop Omega. Omega shoved him, but Takeshita begged him not to use the screwdriver. Yuta yanked Matt out of the ring and Mox gave Omega a Paradigm Shift. Takeshita looked distressed. Claudio and Danielson raised his arms, but he yanked his arms away. Danielson asked Takeshita if he wants to be with them. Takeshita hesitated, so Yuta gave him a low-blow. Daneilson said he mad ehis choice. Mox pulled out the screwdriver.

