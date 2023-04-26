SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya

Background

Saraya Bevis’s journey is one of the most well-known in recent years due to the success of cinematic biography “Fighting With My Family.” Saraya was born into wrestling. Both parents were wrestlers and owners of a small independent in her hometown of Norwich, England. Debuting at 13 years old, Saraya would compete for her parents company as well as build a reputation across the European independent circuit. This reputation would soon lead to the well-documented try out for WWE’s developmental and eventual employment.

Debuting for FCW (eventually morphing into NXT), Saraya – now Paige – would be at the forefront of the WWE coined Women’s revolution. Seen as a vanguard due to a more serious presentation and distinctive look, Saraya would become the inaugural NXT Women’s champion. Just over a year later Saraya would debut on the main roster during the Raw after WrestleMania 30 and defeat Diva’s Champion AJ Lee to claim the title to the shock of the partisan crowd.

Like most Hollywood tales though Saraya’s career would not be all smooth sailing as injuries and setbacks would follow. Neck injuries would plague Saraya’s WWE career and several wellness policy suspensions would stifle momentum. The severity of the aforementioned neck issues would eventually lead to premature retirement at just 25.

Saraya would remain under the WWE umbrella for the next several years in a number of roles. Cast as a fictional GM, Saraya remained a presence on WWE television. Other roles would include short-lived stints as manager to tag-team The IIconics and contributor to the Fox series “WWE Backstage.”

Opportunities soon drifted and Saraya announced her release from WWE in June 2022. Just months later Saraya would debut for AEW at the September Grand Slam Dynamite special.

Journey

Saraya’s debut at ‘Grand Slam’ made a big initial impact though questions remained regarding her injury status. The former Paige would begin a feud with AEW’s top heel Britt Baker leading to several promo exchanges between the duo. Interest generated on her debut seemed to dissipate though as fans questioned whether Saraya was signed as an in-ring competitor. An issue not addressed by Saraya herself through as series of increasingly uncomfortable promos. Thankfully in November 2022 Saraya did finally confirm an in-ring all clear and was paired with rival Baker for a PPV showdown at ‘Full Gear’.

Saraya would be victorious on her return against Baker but her babyface run would soon change course. Perhaps miscast on debuting, Saraya would begin to display villainous tendencies and a change in attitude. This turn would herald the currently running ‘Outcasts vs AEW Originals’ as Saraya aligned with signees Toni Storm and later Ruby Soho to oppose AEW debutants such as Riho, Skye Blue, Jamie Hayter and previous nemesis Britt Baker.

The Outcasts group has felt a more natural landing place for Saraya and a more nature fit for the braggadocios brit. The group mirror heel factions of the past in their leather clad attire, group attacks and spray paint tagging of their fallen opponents. A tactic criticized by some as derivative of the hugely successful NWO.

The latest Dynamite saw Saraya take her rivalry with Baker to the next-level with a brutal kendo stick attack and an eventual showdown, perhaps at the upcoming ‘Double or Nothing’, appears likely.

Future

Though the initial hype surrounding an in-ring return has waned, Saraya is now in the right spot as a character. Despite initially stumbling on AEW promos, Saraya seems much more at ease as a vindictive gang member who still holds mainstream recognition. Perhaps hurt by the narrative reinforced by the cinematic depiction of her journey, Saraya’s strength lies with her undeniable charisma. Paired with her distinctive look and confidence Saraya is an undoubted asset to the improving women’s division and would still provide a sizable scalp for a victorious babyface.

The current ‘Outcasts vs Originals’ storyline still has road to run and will feature both singles and multi-women matches to keep Saraya occupied in the short-term.

Longer term Saraya could be a candidate to dethrone Women’s champion Jamie Hayter. With the potentially huge Wembley ‘All In’ show on the horizon, two UK born competitors facing off for the Women’s title would hold huge appeal for a voracious British crowd.

With victory Saraya could then defend the title sporadically against spirited babyface challengers such as Riho, Willow Nightingale and a returning Thunder Rosa before being eventually dethroned.

Verdict – Despite her tenure in the industry Saraya still has years ahead of her if injuries and enthusiasm permit. No matter her divisive first few months in AEW, Saraya is a recognizable, mainstream wrestling personality and brings a cache that All Elite should utilize.

Billie Starkz

Background

Regarded as a wrestling prodigy by some, 18 year old Billie Starkz is at the start of her pro-wrestling journey, though has built a positive reputation given her tenure.

Brightly colored attire match her distinct hair (often highlighted to match her neon tights), Starkz’s age belies her in-ring talent. Often smiling on introduction, Starkz has been presented as a fighting babyface who can turn on the aggression as the matches wear on.

Still a high-schooler, Starkz has yet to graduate and then has college on the horizon. Impressively, she has already competed in multiple independent promotions across America and journeyed to Japan to continue her wrestling education.

Journey

In no way any relation to AEW’s Ricky Starks (either narratively or real-life), Billie debuted for AEW late 2022 in a losing effort to Britt Baker on the YouTube series Dark. Sporadic appearances then followed on AEW YouTube content in losing efforts against competitors such as Red Velvet, Emi Sakura, Yuka Sakazaki, and Toni Storm.

Starkz’s most high-profile match was opposite TBS champion Jade Cargill. The neon clad competitor took on Cargill at the most recent televised “Battle of the Belts.” The match tested the undefeated Cargill and acted as an eye-opener to many to the potential of the competitive youngster. The crowd were fully behind Starkz during several near falls with chants of “Billie” (admittedly not the most creative!) and showed what may be going forward.

Future

Although not made official with the ‘Billie Starkz is now All Elite’ tweet, Tony Schiavone announced the 18 year old had signed on his ‘What happened when’ podcast.

AEW’s female roster is already brimming with the battling babyface character that Starkz portrayed. Riho, Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue maybe ahead in the queue for focus but Starkz is one to watch.

The caveat that Starkz is still pursuing her education should be taken into account and a full-time career in wrestling is further on the horizon. Currently gaining valuable experience on AEW’s YouTube shows is the right direction for now.

Perhaps a sojourn to sister promotion ROH would be one possibility in the mid-term. With the heel Athena as that companies champion, Starkz could provide a fan-favourite babyface to oppose the newly vicious ROH title holder.

Verdict – Billie Starkz has massive potential given her young age. One to watch for the future.

