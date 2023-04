AEW Dynamite 4/26 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan will have another big announcement on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday April 26, 2023

Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 4/26 Match Card

Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido – AEW International Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship Number One Contender Match

Adam Cole speaks

Wardlow and Arn Anderson speak

Tony Khan has a major announcement

Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher & The Blade

