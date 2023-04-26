SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The heavily rumored meeting between CM Punk and Chris Jericho to iron out some differences between them took place in Florida over the weekend.

As PWTorch editor Wade Keller reported yesterday on his podcasts, Punk did travel to Florida and had a conversation with Jericho in anticipation of his expected return to TV in June. The meeting was said to have gone well.

CM Punk has been away from AEW since the All Out PPV event last September. In the main event of that show, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. After the show, Punk went on a media scrum tirade that targeted Adam Page and The Elite. After, a brawl ensued between The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Punk. All involved were written off of television. The Bucks and Omega returned, but Punk still has not due to his role in the brawl and having to recover from a torn tricep injury that he suffered at All Out.

Reports indicate that Punk is ready to return and wants to return to AEW. Tony Khan reportedly is in discussion for a new Saturday show for AEW. Punk returning is said to be a driving factor in Warner green lighting the show. Punk has not officially been announced for any AEW appearances, but the company will be returning to his home market of Chicago near the end of June.

On his way home from the trip to Florida, Punk made an unscheduled appearance backstage at Monday Night Raw in Chicago and reportedly spoke to The Miz, Triple H, and others before being asked to leave.

NOTE: This story has been edited to exclude a reference to Tony Khan being at the meeting. PWTorch hasn’t confirmed either way whether Khan was at or patched into the meeting between Jericho and Punk.

