FREE PODCAST 4/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (4-13-2018) Ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck reacts to WrestleMania 34, backstage at Undertaker’s streak ending, Bryan’s return, Rousey’s debut, more (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-13-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ex-WWE Creative Team Member Kevin Eck who reacts to WrestleMania 34, Daniel Bryan’s return, Roman Reigns’s future, John Cena-Undertaker storyline and match, behind the scenes on Undertaker streak ending, Braun Strowman’s upside, Shinsuke Nakamura’s turn, and more. Then in a VIP Extra segment, Eck reviews Ronda Rousey’s debut and analyzes how to present her going forward, plus ROH Supercard of Honor, Cody Rhodes’s strides, and whether he thinks Vince would push Cody differently now after his run outside of WWE.

