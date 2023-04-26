SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A major lawsuit has been filed against WWE by a former writer for the company.

Brittany Abrahams filed a civil suit against WWE stemming from her termination and treatment while working for the company from the end of 2020 until April of 2022. The suit alleges conduct containing “claims of discriminatory treatment, harassment, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and unlawful retaliation against the Plaintiff due to her race, color, and gender.” (h/t to Post Wrestling for background and suit transcription)

In the suit, Abrahams detailed various offensive storyline ideas including verbiage in a promo for Bianca Belair that according to Abrahams, “was based upon ‘cruel, ugly stereotypes of dark-skinned, black women,’ an angle with Reggie in which he would dress in drag, Apollo Crews using a Nigerian accent, and a hunting gimmick for Shane Thorne that would have seen him continually capture Reggie, only for him to escape. Another idea referenced was for Mansoor to claim a major secret of his was being behind the 9/11 attacks.

Abrahams names Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Christine Lubrana, senior writers Jen Pepperman and Chris Dunn, and lead writers Ryan Callahan and Mike Heller as part of the suit.

WWE has not issued a public comment on the lawsuit as of this time.

CATCH-UP: CM Punk visits Raw backstage last night, Vince McMahon reportedly instructed staff to ask Punk to leave