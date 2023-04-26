VIP AUDIO 4/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Episode 4 (Pt. 1) – Tracksuits, studio audiences, and squashes – The wonderful world of 1991 WWF Prime Time Wrestling (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Erin Quinn for episode 4 of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and a guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. With there being no episodes of Paradise for the next few weeks, we are departing with a bang, as this show was so long we’ve had to break it down into parts. In part 1 we have Alan’s pick and visit the world of 1991 WWF with an episode of Prime Time Wrestling in front of a studio audience which was likely made up of Titan employees and their families. 1991 was a wild year in the Fed, with Vince McMahon distracted by his new pet project The World Bodybuilding Federation (hence his attire on these shows), and this episode gives us a taste of all the characters of the time and one very memorable angle! So pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO