VIP AUDIO 4/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Episode 4 (Pt. 2) – The stars of 1991 are back…in 1995! It’s AWF Warriors of Wrestling feat. Sgt. Slaughter, Michael Hayes, Trevor Blanchard, and our World Champion Tito Santana (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Erin Quinn for episode 4 of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and a guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that week in the past and break it down. With there being no episodes of Paradise for the next few weeks, we are departing with a bang, as this show was so long we’ve had to break it down into parts. In part 2 Erin decided we needed to pay our respect to the late Paul Alperstein and his historically forgotten TV series AWF Warriors of Wrestling. In this wacky episode from April 1995, the big names of the AWF are coming off the heels of their prestigious world title tournament and there’s all kinds of fallout. We’re treated to the debut of a new broadcaster, a lively crowd, and the action that you’ll only get inside the red, white, and blue ropes of the AWF (Tony Khan be stealing ideas!). So pick up your remote and see What’s on the Telly!

