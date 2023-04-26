VIP AUDIO 4/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-23-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot FIve Stories including Cena, WWE’s new TV contract, Paul Bearer released, Edge, Indy Line-up of the Week, ECW, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 23, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week on wrestler retirements

Indy Lineup of the Week (Mondo, Whipwreck & the SATs)

Real Deal Reaction on Cena vs. JBL.

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Kid Kash, The Draft Lottery, Lockdown, Hell in the Cell, Mick Foley, and Bruno Sammartino.

