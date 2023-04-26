News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – Ask Wade Keller: Is Tony Khan overlooking character building due to focus on good matches? Reaction to Bret-Bulldog at Summerslam ’92 in Wembley? Ospreay at Wembley? Vince McMahon creative influence? WrestleMania in two cities? (28 min.)

April 26, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Ask Wade Keller” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers email questions on these topics:

  • Will Tony Khan ever realize the importance of building compelling characters and storylines and not just good matches?
  • Could future WrestleManias be in two cities same weekend along the lines of WrestleMania 2?
  • Should we fear Vince McMahon’s involvement in booking again?
  • What was the reaction to Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog at Summerslam ’92?
  • Should AEW build Wembley Stadium show around Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega?

