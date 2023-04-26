VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1821 (April 26, 2023): Keller’s cover story on new WWE World Hvt. Title belt, Newswire on Punk’s Raw visit, Radican on Jay White’s botched push, Parks reviews Madusa autobiography

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cover-dated April 26, 2023

This week's PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller's cover story on the introduction of new WWE World Hvt. Title belt… Sean Radican's column on AEW botching Jay White's introduction… Greg Parks's column reviewing Madusa (Alundra Blayze's) autobiography… Torch Newswire including details on C.M. Punk's visit to Raw and the potential ramifications… Keller's TV reports on WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage… And more…

