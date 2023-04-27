4/27 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Purrazzo vs. Wilde, The Design vs. Ace & Bey

-A referee, the doctor, and Dirty Dango looked after Santino. Santino had a bit of the person’s hair who assaulted him. Dango held the hair and declared himself the Detective of Authority. [c]

-Jessicka complained to Rosemary about Taya not being there and not being able to go to the Undead Realm. Rosemary said they had tried everything. Crazzy Steve approached. Rosemary introduced Jessicka and Steve. Jessicka annoyed Steve. Steve asked if they had tried everything and hinted there was one more person they could contact. Rosemary said James Mitchell had been nothing but trouble for them. Steve said she knew what she had to do.

(5) JODY THREAT vs. SELEZIYA SPARX

Fans chanted for Jody. Jody took Sparx to the mat. Jody worked on Sparx’s arm, but Sparx made it to the ropes to break the hold. Sparx came back with a kick and punches. Jody came back with offense. Jody hit a seated senton from the top rope on Sparx. Jody gave Sparx a succession of clotheslines in the corner, followed by the double knees and a suplex. Jody hit the F-416 for the win.

(D.L.’s Take: A good match to showcase Threat’s intensity and move set. She got a great reaction in her hometown.)

-Killer Kelly vignette. She talked about Hardcore War and how she liked the blood and violence. She said she found someone as sick and twisted as her in the match. She invited Masha Slamovich to come and play with her. [c]

-Gia Miller had a sitdown interview with Frankie Kazarian. He talked about his early days in Impact Wrestling. He discussed meeting Scott D’Amore and Jeff Jarrett as clips played from the early days. Gia talked about him being a cornerstone of the X Division. He talked about the “Good Ol’ Boyss” system and the younger wrestlers that were held back and the toll that it can take on you. He said he left in 2014 because things were “topsy turvy” (clips of Dixie Carter, Hulk Hogan, John Gaburick, and others were played). He said he had accomplished a lot and it was just time to go.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged for next week:

-Part 2 of the Kazarian interview

-Steve Maclin & Champagne Singh & Shera vs. PCO & two partners

-Moose & Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar

-Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

They plugged a “major surprise” at the TV tapings tomorrow, which would air next week. They then pitched to Kevin Kelly discussing the lineup for tonight’s NJPW show.

-Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King did their ring entrance. [c]

(6) DEONNA PURRAZZO (c) vs. TAYLOR WILDE (w/KiLynn King) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match