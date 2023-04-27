SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Naomi, will reportedly make her Impact Wrestling debut on Friday.

PWInsider is reporting that Naomi will debut for Impact during this weekend’s television tapings in Chicago. There is no word on what capacity she’ll debut in or if she’ll be in a match or promo segment. This appearance will mark Naomi’s first in the pro wrestling space since leaving WWE last year.

Naomi and tag team partner Sasha Banks walked out of WWE last spring while they were the tag team champions. Banks joined Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling at the start of 2023 and became the IWGP Women’s Champion.

