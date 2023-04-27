FREE PODCAST 4/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: What Omega said after Dynamite went off air, latest in MJF-Pillars story, live callers, emails, on-site report (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss Dynamite with callers and email contributions, plus Javier Machado and his brother Jorge provide an on-site report including details on what Kenny Omega said after Dynamite went off the air. Topics include the latest MJF-Pillars storyline development, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy’s latest defense, and more.
