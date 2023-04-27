FREE PODCAST 4/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: What Omega said after Dynamite went off air, latest in MJF-Pillars story, live callers, emails, on-site report (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss Dynamite with callers and email contributions, plus Javier Machado and his brother Jorge provide an on-site report including details on what Kenny Omega said after Dynamite went off the air. Topics include the latest MJF-Pillars storyline development, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy’s latest defense, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO