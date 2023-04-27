FREE PODCAST 4/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Dreamwave Anniversary VIII including Loco vs. Bailey vs. Shelley vs. Wayne, Dreamwave vs. Rose, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland tackle Dreamwave Wrestling’s Anniversary VIII, a show they could charitably call underwhelming, featuring the Dreamwave title match between Christian Rose and Johnny Dreamwave with a comedy stop right in the middle, a bloody, unsanctioned, and lengthy match where Second Gear Crew fights Hartenbower and Mike Bennett, a really good four-way with Gringo Loco vs. Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Shelley, a bevy of bad finishes, and Justin faces some hard truths about other Justins in the world. For VIP listeners, they cover the Wrestling Open Title Tournament Final where Ichiban fights Brad Hollister in a good big vs. small man match and a truly outstanding match between show favorites where Bryan Keith takes on Tony Deppen in GCW.

