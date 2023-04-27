FREE PODCAST 4/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-25-2018) Post Draft episode including revitalized heel Shinsuke, Big Cass promo, On-Site Correspondent, Mailbag (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (4-25-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist and PWTorch Livecast host Greg Parks as they discuss the post-Shake-up edition of Smackdown including live callers, mailbag, and on-site correspondent from Louisville. Topics include Big Cass’s big promo, unfulfilled advertised dark matches continues, Saudi Arabia controversy with no women on the show, and much more. Then, a VIP-exclusive bonus segment with Keller & Parks breaking down the Smackdown Depth Chart post-Shake-up including the imbalance on the heel and babyface singles men’s roster and ways that might be addressed.

