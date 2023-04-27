NXT star suffers torn ACL

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Up and coming NXT star, Sol Ruca, has suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action.

The Wrestling Observer reported the news after Ruca was taken out on this weeks special Spring Breakin edition of NXT television. On the show, Ruca was attacked behind closed doors by an unknown assailant. NXT Anonymous caught the attack on camera and it was shown to the audience.

Sol Ruca debuted for WWE in developmental in 2022 and has secured wins over Elektra Lopez, Alba Fyre, Lash Legend, and others.

