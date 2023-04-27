VIP AUDIO 4/27 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): New WWE Title, Okada, FTR, Punk at Raw, Owens and Sami dynamic, Nick Wayne, Steve Keirn, WWE HOF 2035, dream matches, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics. This is part two of two…

Are there too many run-ins in AEW?

Thoughts on Steve Keirn’s career and is his book in Todd’s stack?

How is Nick Wayne progressing and will he be a big star?

How would Okada’s character being described in the context of WWE and AEW these days?

Who would Todd pick to battle Team Keller’s Austin Theory & Rick Boogs?

Will Vince McMahon swoop in and take over creative again given how much input he’s already giving lately?

Is FTR’s Top Guys nickname “complete tosh”?

What is Todd’s theory on why C.M. Punk attended Raw?

What does it say that it took Vince McMahon to order C.M. Punk’s exit from Raw?

Would it have made more sense to have Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns and then create the new title for Reigns?

How long will it take for the two WWE titles to be merged again?

Isn’t it time to give up on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn turning on each other?

If you’re not the lone World Champion, what are you really?

How often is ideal for a World Title to be defended in WWE, AEW, and NJPW?

Isn’t fewer title defenses better than more when it comes to the prestige of a World Title reign?

Is it unfair to say Tony Khan books like a 12 year old considering the lack of hype he puts into dream matches, which results in a niche audience appreciating them but the mainstream masses being less engaged?

Would it have been better for WWE just to split the dual belts Reigns holds?

Who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2035?

Is it better for a pro wrestling show to feel raw and unpolished?

Is criticism of Tony Khan booking good matches ridiculous?

Are AEW’s attempts at worked-shoots undercutting their credibility with journalists and fans?

Columbus Colts?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO