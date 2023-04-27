VIP AUDIO 4/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE’s new World Hvt. Title belt, Punk’s visit to Raw, WWE lawsuit, WWE and AEW TV reviews, Stardom’s biggest event, NJPW, UFC (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- WWE’s new World Hvt. Title belt
- C.M. Punk’s visit to Raw
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, NXT on USA.
- WWE/Vince McMahon lawsuit
- Review of Stardom’s biggest show ever
- Review of New Japan’s latest events
- Review of UFC Fight Night
