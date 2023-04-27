VIP AUDIO 4/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Lockdown PPV (04-24-2005): Keller, Powell, and McNeill rate and review event including whether Dusty Rhodes’s booking helped, did all-cage format work, Nash’s absence (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 24, 2005 post-PPV Roundtable episode. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Jason Powell to discuss the TNA Lockdown PPV. How did the all-cage format work out? Did Dusty Rhodes’s booking improve compared to last month? How did they handle Kevin Nash’s absence? Which was the show-stealer, or was there a match that stole the show? This is an an in-depth match-by-match discussion of the entire event which included a young Lance Hoyt (a/k/a Lance Archer), Sean Waltman, Jeff Jarrett, A.J. Styles, Raven, Dustin Rhodes, Jeff Hardy, Petey Williams, and more.

