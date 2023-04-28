4/28 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on WWE Draft Night 1, Owens & Sami vs. Usos for WWE Tag Team Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 28, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEX. AT AMERICAN BANK CENTER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Travis Bryant to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” a special brief show opening aired hyping the WWE Draft.

-They went live to a wide shot of the arena. Michael Cole touted a sellout as the camera panned the audience and said the foundation of WWE would be shaken by the Draft. Wade Barrett hyped the main event WWE Tag Team Title match.

-Triple H made his ring entrance. Cole called him “the man who runs the place.” (This feels like their marketing strategy to deflect from Vince McMahon’s return to weekly influence over the creative process.) Triple H stood at a podium on the entrance stage and welcomed everyone to Smackdown. He said first he wanted to lay down some ground rules “because everybody knows I’m a stickler for rules.” He said everyone on the roster might be moved to another brand. He said half would be drafted tonight, and half on Monday. A graphic showed the half of the roster up for the draft tonight. He said some select wrestlers from NXT will also be eligable. He said the Draft moves will go into effect on May 8, the first Raw after Backlash. He asked, “Are you ready?” Fans cheered.

Triple H announced Smackdown’s First Pick: Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns. Barrett said that’s no surprise. Fans booed. (They didn’t do a great job explaining how more than one person/wrestler can be grouped as a single pick like that.) Triple H explained that Reigns will remain exclusive to Smackdown so the new World Hvt. Champion will be exclusive to Raw.

Triple H revealed Cody Rhodes is Raw’s first pick. Cody’s music played. Cole said it’s no surprise those running things over on the red brand would pick Cody.

Triple H announced Smackdown’s second pick was Bianca Belair. (It’s interesting they are picking in the order of top stars first, which can ruffle some feathers amongst wrestlers when they’re drafted after others.) Barrett called it a shocker and said she’s the first wrestler to move from Raw to Smackdown.

Triple H announced Raw’s second pick was Becky Lynch, so she remains on Raw.

Triple H said that concludes the first round. He said the second round is being deliberated in the back.

-The Usos came out onto the stage. He said they will become tag champs by the end of the night. Jey said he knows Reigns is at home watching. Jimmy said Reigns hasn’t been returning their texts and calls and DMs and emails, so he’s been in a certain place since their loss at WrestleMania. He dedicated their win to him tonight. Jey said Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens “are the 2’s and we’re the 1’s.”

Owens and Sami came out to their respective entrance themes and faced the Usos on the stage. Sami said he’s not there to talk them into or out of anything, but it sure says a lot that Reigns, Solo, and Heyman were drafted as a package deal without the Usos included. Jimmy predicted that KO is going to turn his back on him tonight. Owens yelled that he’s tired of their crap. He said he doesn’t care about what happens to them or Roman. He said all that matters to him is that he and Sami beat the hell out of them and keep their tag team titles.

-Cole recapped the Draft picks so far. He and Barrett discussed The Bloodline being drafted without the Usos. Barrett downplayed it’s meaning. Cole plugged the main event tag match.

-Butch and Sheamus made their entrance. [c]

-They showed a door backstage with a Raw sign on it and another door with the Smackdown sign on it. Cole said the “braintrust” from each brand were behind those doors. They also showed a gathering of NXT wrestlers at the NXT Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. applauding wildly as they watched the Draft live.

-They played a message from Belair in her hotel room in Belfast, N. Ireland. She talked about the Smackdown Title being her first title and how much it means to her. She said she wants to be a fighting champion and represent Smackdown well. “Can’t wait to see you on Fridays,” she said.

-Cole said Rhea Ripley, the current Smackdown Champion, isn’t eligible to be drafted until Monday on Raw.

(1) L.A. KNIGHT vs. BUTCH (w/Sheamus)

Knight’s ring entrance aired. A clip aired from last week when Knight crossed paths with Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland that set up this match. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Knight escaped an early arm bar by catapulting Butch neck-first upward into the top rope. Knight then slammed Butch onto the ring apron. They cut to an early break. [c]

Fans were chanting “L.A. Knight” when he hit a series of moves after the break. Cole acknowledged the chant. Butch made a comeback, but Knight cut it off quickly and delivered his finisher for the three count.

WINNER: Knight in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good win for Knight, whose push lately felt like less than the crowd response for him.)

-The Usos were backstage with Heyman and Solo. The Uso said tonight is the night. Heyman said the Usos get drafted tonight to the Island of Relevancy as champions once again or the Ocean of Obscurity as ex-champions. Heyman said the Tribal Chief wants them know that success is their only avenue. He gave them a pep talk that bordered on a threat. He then looked at Solo as he said, with extra emphasis and hints of subtext, that tonight is the night.

-They showed Rob Van Dam exiting the Raw room. Cole said he’s one of the special presenters. Michael Hayes stepped out of the Smackdown room and said “Wow” when he looked at the card with their picks. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: The guest presenters is cool, for sure. I’m still not clear on the supposed logistics. Do members of the Raw and Smackdown “braintrusts” communicate back and forth privately, and then send the special presenters out with the results on a card?)

-RVD made his way to the podium to his theme song. Hayes then came out to “Badstreet U.S.A.” They cut to NXT wrestlers at the Performance Center (most were badly overacting).

Hayes revealed that Smackdown picked The Street Profits. (So Montez Ford gets to be on the same brand as his wife. Counting down the minutes for Vince McMahon to a book a trade.)

RVD announced Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser, Giovani Vinci, and Gunther) were drafted by Raw. (So the Intercontinental Title moves to Smackdown. That could indicate Austin Theory is Smackdown-bound.)

Hayes revealed Smackdown’s next pick was Edge, so he moves to Smackdown.

RVD revealed Matt Riddle was Raw’s pick, so he stays on Raw.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance, wearing blue shorts and jackets. (Did they get tipped off their were Smackdown-bound or just prepare for both scenarios?) Ford said nothing changes other than the day they work on because they still want the smoke.

(2) RICOCHET & BRAUN STROWMAN vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Ricochet made his ring entrance next, followed by Braun Strowman. The LWO came out last. The bell rang to start the match 46 minutes into the hour. Braun threw Ricochet over the top rope onto the other four at ringside seconds into the match. They cut to a very early break. [c]

After the break, Wilde landed a flip dive at ringside onto the Profits. Cole said Reigns posted a comment on Twitter a few minutes ago saying simply, “Number one at everything.” Ricochet hit some more big moves after the break. He leaped off teh top rope at Dawkins, but Dawkins moved. Dawkins spinebustered Ricochet and then Ford landed a quick top rope frog splash for the win.

WINNERS: Profits in 7:00.

-Cole and Barrett threw to a sponsored video package on the Bad Bunny-Damian Priest match at Backlash. Then they hyped that Bad Bunny would be on Smackdown next Friday live from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

-JBL made his out of the Smackdown room as a special guest presenter. Teddy Long walked out of the Raw locker room and liked what he saw on his notecard. [c]

JBL made his entrance to his theme song. Long came out next.

JBL announced Smackdown next pick was Bobby Lashley. Cole exclaimed “Oh yeah!” He said Lashley’s arrival will change the landscape on Friday nights.

Long announced Drew McIntyre next. (That moves him right to the top tier of the list of candidates to win the Raw-based new World Hvt. Title.)

JBL revealed Smackdown next pick was A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin.

Long revealed Miz was the next pick for Raw. (So is Seth Rollins ever going to live down being drafted after Miz?)

SMACKDOWN ROSTER:

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman

Bianca Belair

The Street Profits

Edge

Bobby Lashley

A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Michin

RAW ROSTER

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Gunther, Ludvig Kaiser, Gionvani Vinci

Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre

The Miz