4/28 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on WWE Draft Night One, Usos vs. Zayn/Owens for Undisputed Tag Team title, Vega vs. Deville

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 28, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX AT AMERICAN BANK CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The WWE Draft video opened the show. The Draft logo then appeared and underneath it stated that the Draft starts now.

-The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed a graphic for the main event with the Usos challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Wade Barrett hyped the match.

-Triple H’s music played and he made his entrance. Triple H posed at the top of the ramp then made his way over to the podium. He welcomed the crowd to Smackdown and to the 2023 WWE Draft. He said he wanted to lay down the rules, first. He said every Superstar on Raw and Smackdown are subject to the draft. He said fifty percent will be drafted tonight, and the other fifty percent will be drafted on Raw. A graphic of tonight’s eligible Superstars was shown then appeared on the screen behind Triple H. Triple H said select NXT Superstars are available to be drafted. He said the post draft rosters will go into effect on May 8th. Triple H said he has the first four picks in his hand. He asked the crowd if they were ready. The crowd cheered. Triple H said Smackdown gets the first pick. Triple H announced the first pick as the Bloodline. He said Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa were drafted as a unit. Triple H then said that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be exclusive to Raw. Triple H then announced Raw’s first pick, which was Cody Rhodes. Triple H let the crowd continue singing Rhodes’ theme song. Triple H announced Smackdown’s next pick which was Bianca Belair. Cole asked what this meant as Belair is the Raw Women’s Champion. Triple H then announced Raw’s next pick, which was Becky Lynch. Triple H said that concludes the first round. He then introduced the Usos.

ROUND ONE:

SMACKDOWN – ROMAN REIGNS, SOLO SIKOA, PAUL HEYMAN, BIANCA BELAIR

RAW – CODY RHODES, BECKY LYNCH

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t think I have to alert everyone about how happy I am with this first round. This honestly couldn’t have gone better for what I was hoping for. Bianca is a great fit on Smackdown and is the major female babyface that the brand needs. She’ll do very well if they use her to build around. The Bloodline staying put makes sense and was the logical first pick. I’m glad Sikoa was included. Raw got two major stars, and I’m sure we can connect the dots to Seth Rollins staying on Raw as well.)

-The Usos made their entrance on the stage. The crowd popped big time when they came out. They shook hands with Triple H and then stopped at the top of the stage. Jey Uso said the Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy Uso then congratulated Roman Reigns for being the number one pick. Jey said they will bring back the titles to the Bloodline tonight. Jimmy said Reigns hasn’t called or texted back, but they dedicate tonight’s victory to Reigns. Jey said they will become nine time Tag Team champs. The Usos said Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the twos, and they are the ones.

-Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made their entrance. They stared down the Usos on the stage. Zayn said he’s not there to talk sense into the Bloodline. He said he only has one thing to say. He asked if the Usos thought it was strange that since the Usos lost, Reigns hasn’t spoken to them. Zayn asked why they dedicated the match to Reigns. Zayn also mentioned that the Usos weren’t included in the draft pick tonight. Zayn said they’re going to walk out. Jey cut him off and said Zayn isn’t walking out with anything. Jimmy said the Usos are going to win, then Kevin Owens is going to turn on Zayn. Owens yelled that he’s sick of hearing this. He said he doesn’t care what the Usos say. Owens said the only thing that matters is beating the Usos and staying Tag Team champions.

-They showed a graphic of the previous draft picks. Cole ran them down.

-Cole and Barrett were shown ringside. Cole asked why the Usos weren’t available for tonight’s draft. Barrett said he’s sure Raw wants their own piece of the Bloodline. Cole then hyped the main event.

-Butch made his entrance with Sheamus at his side. They showed a graphic for Butch against L.A. Knight. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good intense confrontation. The story feels a little played and a little of the same old, same old, but they did a good job here and the match tonight feels like a big deal. None of these guys can get drafted until Monday, so they should be nothing but focused on tonight’s major main event. I like that both teams tease the dissension on the opposite side.)

-They showed a pair of doors with the Raw and Smackdown logos on them. Cole said the draft decisions are being made in those rooms. They then showed the NXT Superstats sitting in the Performance Center watching.

-Bianca Belair appeared on a video. She said she’s happy to be Smackdown Women’s Champion again. She said she can’t wait to defend the title and be the longest reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion. After the video, Cole said they have to wait until Monday to see what happens with Rhea Ripley.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Cole threw to a video from the Smackdown Lowdown where Knight made a comment about Butch. Sheamus and Holland held Butch back. Sheamus said it will be Butch’s last chance to rearrange Knight’s digits.

(1) BUTCH (w/ Sheamus) vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Butch charged Knight and Knight took him down. Knight ran the ropes and Butch jumped over then ducked under before he took Knight down with a clothesline. Butch then pulled at Knight’s fingers. Butch stomped on the arm of Knight. Knight recovered and tossed Butch to the apron. Butch caught Knight coming in and hit a modified Ten Beats. Knight fell to the center of the ring and Butch climbed to the top rope. Butch came off and Knight moved. Butch landed and rolled through. Butch then went for a submission on Knight. Knight got to the ropes then knocked Butch to the apron. Knight then slammed Butch on the apron and celebrated. [c]

Knight landed a punch then Butch answered with a forearm. Butch took Knight down and kicked away at him. Butch made the cover for a near fall. The crowd chanted for Knight as he rolled out of the ring. Butch took him out with a moonsault from the apron. Butch climbed to the top but Knight cut him off with a punch. Knight followed up but Butch grabbed at the fingers of Knight. Knight went to the mat then leapt back to the top rope and hit a superplex for a near fall. Knight picked Butch up and brought him to his shoulders. Butch landed on his feet and landed a kick. Butch charged Knight but Knight caught him with a big boot. Knight set up for a neckbreaker but Butch reversed and went to the arm. Knight made it to the ropes. Knight rolled to the outside and Butch reached out. Knight grabbed Butch’s arm and pulled him into the post. Knight then hit Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 8:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: The crowd was really behind Knight here. It’s funny that the guy he can beat is another guy who never wins. I don’t get the thought behind having Knight lose to guys like Xavier Woods but beat Butch cleanly. It seems like an odd choice, but I guess that’s where Butch lands on the totem pole at this point. Neither of these guys can be drafted until Raw. Is this possibly the sign of something for Knight, or is it more the match-up? Solid match but, it never really got out of second gear.)

-The Usos were in the back with Paul Heyman. Jimmy said tonight is the night. Heyman said tonight is the night because the whole world is distracted. Heyman said everyone thinks that the Usos will get drafted on Raw, but they will get drafted tonight to the Island of Relevancy. Heyman said failure is not an option. He said that tonight is the night they come back into the locker room. Heyman said that Reigns wants them to know that, one way or the other, he will only accept the fact that tonight is the night. Sikoa looked on stoically and wrapped tape around his fists.

-They showed Rob Van Dam and Michael P.S. Hayes in the back. Cole said they will be special presenters. Cole hyped round two for after the break. [c]

-Rob Van Dam made his entrance and walked over to the podium. Michael P.S. Hayes then made his entrance and came over to the podium. He and Van Dam fist bumped. They showed the Performance Center again. Hayes announced the Smackdown pick of the Street Profits. The crowd chanted “RVD, RVD”. He said it was “vantastic” to see them. Van Dam announced Imperium, including Gunther, as the next pick for Raw. Hayes announced Edge for Smackdown. Van Dam announced Matt Riddle as the next selection for Raw. They showed a graphic for the newest draft selections.

ROUND TWO

SMACKDOWN – STREET PROFITS (ANGELO DAWKINS & MONTEZ FORD), EDGE

RAW – IMPERIUM (GUNTHER, GIOVANNI VINCI, & LUDWIG KAISER), MATT RIDDLE

(McDonald’s Analysis: That one hurts for the Smackdown brand. Gunther is the man and I’m sad to see him go, but I’m interested to see him in a Roman-less world. He can really flourish there. I really like the wrinkle of having the legacy wrestlers announce picks. It’s a cool wrinkle that seems fresh. Riddle to Raw makes sense and Edge to Smackdown hopefully makes a difference. With everything in flux, it’s hard to tell who Edge will work with on the Smackdown brand. I’m starting to think this is a way to get him away from the Judgment Day if they’re going to remain on Raw. I would have preferred they split the Profits and just Ford came to Smackdown, but I’ll take what I can get. I’m ready for them to be singles and this would have been the perfect time to do that.)

-The Street Profits made their entrance in blue outfits, conveniently. Montez Ford took a mic and said that he and Angelo Dawkins are back in the blue. He said nothing has changed except for the day they work on. They said they want the smoke.

-Ricochet made his entrance. Braun Strowman then made his entrance behind him.

-L.W.O. made their entrance.

(2) STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. RICOCHET & BRAUN STROWMAN vs. L.W.O. (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Ford, Wilde, and Strowman started the match. They teamed against Strowman but Strowman tossed them both away. Del Toro and Dawkins came in but Strowman tossed them to the outside as well. Ricochet came in and Strowman almost tossed him as well. Ricochet talked Strowman out of it. Strowman then threw Ricochet into the two teams on the outside. Strowman and Ricochet celebrated in the ring. [c]

Ricochet landed on his feet behind Dawkins and punched away at him. Del Toro and Ricochet teamed up against Dawkins. Dawkins fought back. Ricochet took down Dawkins with a kick then Del Toro finished him off with a springboard dropkick. Del Toro moved and Ricochet hit the turnbuckle. Ricochet caught Del Toro coming in with a big boot but Del Toro recovered with a big kick. Wilde tagged in and leapt off the top rope and took out both Profits on the outside. Back in the ring, Wilde hit a hurricanrana on Ricochet for a near fall. Ricochet was down in the ring after knocking Wilde to the outside. Wilde tagged in Del Toro. He stopped Ricochet from making the tag. Del Toro hit a suplex and went for a cover but Strowman broke it up. Strowman took down Ford then knocked Del Toro off the top rope. Strowman motioned to the crowd then ran around the ring and took down his opponents. Dawkins came off the top with a dive and took out Strowman. Ricochet answered with a dive of his own on Dawkins. Ricochet slid Dawkins in the ring and went for a splash but Dawkins moved. Dawkins tagged in Ford. Ford hit the big splash and covered Ricochet for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 8:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: A lot of action packed into a short period of time. I’m shocked that L.W.O. didn’t do the honors here, but I’m happy with it. Everybody got a little bit of shine and it was fast paced. Good stuff.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to a video of the Damien Priest and Bad Bunny feud. The video then focused on last Monday’s Raw. Priest attacked Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny made the save with a kendo stick. Bad Bunny challenged Priest to a street fight at Backlash. Priest accepted. After the video, they showed a graphic for the Backlash match. Cole hyped the match.

-They showed a graphic for Bad Bunny on Smackdown next Friday. Barrett hyped the segment.

-John Bradshaw Layfield and Teddy Long were shown in the back getting ready for the next round of the draft. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-J.B.L. and Teddy Long made their entrances. J.B.L. announced Bobby Lashley as Smackdown’s selection. Long then announced Drew McIntyre for Raw. J.B.L. announced The O.C. for Smackdown. They will get A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin. Long then announced the Miz for Raw.

ROUND THREE

SMACKDOWN – BOBBY LASHLEY, THE O.C. (A.J. STYLES, LUKE GALLOWS, KARL ANDERSON, MICHIN)

RAW – DREW McINTYRE, THE MIZ

(McDonald’s Analysis: I said that Smackdown needed babyfaces big time. I got what I asked for here. Styles and Lashley are two of the names I was interested in as they both can work with Reigns then slide down the card and still be credible. They also both need a change of scenery and can do well on Smackdown. We need a little bit of a rebalance now and some more heels on Smackdown, but as of now, I’m not sad to see McIntyre go and I’m excited about the idea of Styles and Lashley against Sikoa and Reigns.)

-Zelina Vega made her entrance. Sonya Deville was already in the ring with Chelsea Green in her corner.

(3) SONYA DEVILLE (w/ Chelsea Green) vs. ZELINA VEGA

They locked up and Deville threw Vega down. They circled each other and Deville threw Vega down again. Deville went for a kick but Vega moved. Vega went for a pair of moves and Deville countered. Deville took Vega to the corner and punched away. Vega recovered and used the top rope for an armbar on Deville. Green distracted Vega on the outside. Deville took Vega down with a clothesline off the distraction. Deville rolled Vega into the ring and made a cover for a near fall. Deville kicked at Vega in the corner. Deville then took Vega down with a snapmare and put her in a headlock. Vega got to her feet and ran the ropes but Deville took her down and made the cover for a near fall. Deville pounded on Vega in the corner again. Deville lifted Vega and looked for a suplex but Vega countered. Deville took her down with an elbow. Vega rolled up Deville for the win.

WINNER: Zelina Vega in 3:00

-Rhea Ripley appeared and took Vega down from behind. Ripley then took Deville down. Green backed off. Ripley went for the Rip Tide on Vega but she countered into a DDT. Vega dropped out of the ring and ran up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: What kind of match was that? That was a mess. Deville did the best she could, but Vega is just sloppy. I get the whole Puerto Rico thing, but Vega is nowhere near good enough for a major title match against someone the caliber of Ripley. The story at the end with her getting the win out of nowhere then hitting the DDT out of nowhere is really all they have to build this on, so they’re going to try. It’s a situation that’s hard to buy though.)

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in the back. Owens taped his fists as Zayn looked on. They showed a graphic for the main event. Cole hyped the match for later in the evening. [c]

-Vega was in the back with Santos Escobar. Rey Mysterio appeared and said he liked what Vega did. Vega said she’s ready to perform in front of her family at Backlash. Mysterio said that no matter what anyone thinks, it only matters what Vega thinks. Mysterio said she needs to wrestle with what’s in her mind and her heart. He said if she does that, she’ll win the title.

-The O.C. made their entrance. Styles took the mic and looked out at the crowd. Before he could speak, the Viking Raiders made their entrance with Valhalla. Styles took the mic and told the Raiders to hold on a second. He asked if they came to pick a fight. Styles said it’s four against three, but he’ll get out of the way so the odds are even. He told the O.C. to handle their business. The two sides brawled. Gallows and Anderson got the advantage and hit the Magic Killer on Erik. Styles then said that they have just started. The O.C. posed in the ring. Ivar came in to check on Erik. Styles paused on the apron then delivered the Phenomenal Forearm to Ivar.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I didn’t think we would get the Styles return tonight, but that was good stuff. It’s good to see him back. It seems that they’re faces so that’s a good sign. Again, I’m all for a Styles and Reigns feud.)

-Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg were shown in the back getting ready for the fourth round of the draft. Cole said this will be the final round of the evening. [c]