FREE PODCAST 4/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #223 (4-13-93) of the PWTorch including NWA Grandslam ‘93, a MOTY Candidate between Sabu and Lightning Kid, Drafting 1993 Rosters, Madusa’s final Torch Talk, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the sixty-seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #223 of the PWTorch including a rundown of NWA Grandslam ‘93 and a four-star match between Sabu and Lightning Kid, drafting top picks from 1993 rosters, the final part of Madusa’s Torch Talk with Wade, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO