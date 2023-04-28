FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (4-19-2018) Keller & Powell dissect the 2018 WWE Draft Shake-up including new potential feuds, Raw vs. Smackdown roster balance, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-19-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net as guest co-host to discuss the Superstar Shake-up including how it sets up Raw and Smackdown for rest of year, plus Bruno Sammartino, a preview of Sunday’s Impact PPV, and Mailbag on Chad Gable, execution of Shake-up, Finn Balor’s “all inclusive” character, women’s scene on Raw, the future of the Universal Title, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive bonus segment, the Wade Keller Hotline from the next day (4-20-2018) with PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s full in-depth assessment of Raw and Smackdown after the Superstar Shake-up with all possible feuds, depth of heels, faces, tag teams, women and men, with some X-factors regarding who is on the bubble of a small push or no push and how that can be indicative of who is on the list of potential turns (Rusev, Bobby Roode, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Natalya), and how the Raw Tag Division isn’t that shallow as long as some singles wrestlers pair up.

