VIP AUDIO 4/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-26-2005): Why police were called for hotel lobby incident on WWE’s overseas tour, WM21 buyrate, intense chants aimed at Edge and Lita shows power of Internet, Nash’s no-show (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 26, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

News from the WWE overseas tour including another incident in a hotel lobby that prompted police to be called and a wrestler sent home early due to illness…

Analysis of the WrestleMania 21 buyrate and how it along with some other factors has everyone involved with WWE feeling pretty upbeat these days…

Reaction to the intense heat and chants aimed at Edge and Lita on the European tour, how it shows that WWE management greatly underestimated the power of the internet and word of mouth, and how it’s backfiring on them in multiple ways…

Inside news on Kevin Nash’s PPV no-show and Monty Brown’s no-selling after his match…

Thoughts on the Trish Stratus-Viscera skit on Raw last night…

Inside word on how involved Triple H was in how he was portrayed on Raw this week and comments on his power to dictate who would be referee for the main event…

Plus details on new additions to the Torch VIP Audio Section interface and comments on some of the latest special audio features…

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO