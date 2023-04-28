WWE Draft rosters ahead of draft on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE has revealed the draft rosters for the 2023 WWE Draft.
The draft begins on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown and will continue Monday Night on WWE Raw. There is a roster of talent that is available to draft on Friday and another that can be drafted on Monday. The two rosters are as follows:
Night One: Friday on SmackDown
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes
- Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)
- Dexter Lumis
- Dolph Ziggler
- Drew McIntyre
- Edge
- Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)
- Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
- Lacey Evans
- Matt Riddle
- Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)
- Mustafa Ali
- Natalya
- Omos (w/ MVP)
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)
- The Miz
- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
- The Street Profits
- Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)
- Select NXT Superstars
Night Two: This Monday on Raw
- Akira Tozawa
- Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Baron Corbin
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Elias
- Emma
- Johnny Gargano
- Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
- Nikki Cross
- Piper Niven
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- Seth Rollins
- Shotzi
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
- Trish Stratus
- Xia Li
- Select NXT Superstars
CATCH-UP: WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 4/24: Rhodes vs. Balor hits, new title misses, more
Leave a Reply