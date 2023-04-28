WWE Draft rosters ahead of draft on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has revealed the draft rosters for the 2023 WWE Draft.

The draft begins on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown and will continue Monday Night on WWE Raw. There is a roster of talent that is available to draft on Friday and another that can be drafted on Monday. The two rosters are as follows:

Night One: Friday on SmackDown

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Candice LeRae

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes

Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis w/ B-Fab)

Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Lacey Evans

Matt Riddle

Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Mustafa Ali

Natalya

Omos (w/ MVP)

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa)

The Miz

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

The Street Profits

Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/ Valhalla)

Select NXT Superstars

Night Two: This Monday on Raw

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

