The WWE Draft begins this week on WWE Smackdown, a show that also features a WrestleMania 39 rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

When: Friday April 28, 2023

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 4/28 Match Card

WWE Draft begins

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos – Undisputed World Tag Team Championship

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

