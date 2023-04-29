FREE PODCAST 4/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Draft Night 1 analysis, Sami & KO retain against Usos, Bloodline, World Title speculation, live callers, emails (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown beginning with thoughts on factions and teams being drafted as a package rather than being split up as WWE had been hyping as a hook fo the Draft. Then analysis of the Raw and Smackdown picks so far, special presenters, and the format overall. What have we learned about the futures of Roman Reigns and the new World Hvt. Title based on the first night picks? Also, the Usos come up short against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn while Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa remain mysterious in their actions and intentions. All that and more with contributions from the mailbag and live callers.

