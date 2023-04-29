News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/29 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Draft Night 1 including Reigns, Styles, Cody, Drew, Becky, Lashley, Belair, plus Usos challenge Sami & KO for tag titles, more (27 min.)

April 29, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the first night of the WWE Draft with the fates of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, A.J. Styles, and others announced. Also, the Usos challenged Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Tag Team Titles among other key matches.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*