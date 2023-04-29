VIP AUDIO 4/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-27-2005): WWE hotel brawl details, Dixie Carter’s speech to TNA wrestlers, how TNA adjusted to Nash’s PPV main event absence, Tito Ortiz-TNA, TNA TV rumors (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 27, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Follow-up on how TNA handled Kevin Nash’s inability to work the PPV main event as scheduled, the detailed story of why he couldn’t work the match, and how TNA could have handled it much better…

Reaction to the news of Tito Ortiz being brought in as a special referee for the TNA PPV, why it’s an okay decision, but how it is symbolic of what’s holding TNA back from getting to that next level. Both of these stories have an element of “What Would Paul Heyman Do?” to them…

Lots of notes on the WWE hotel brawl.

Dixie Carter’s speech to TNA wrestlers before Sunday’s PPV and what it means,

The latest rumors about TNA’s TV future.

Thoughts on this week’s new installment of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” with his insight in working with Bret Hart and Triple H…

