The 2023 WWE Draft began on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown and featured some major talent staying on their home brand, but a handful of talent changing brands as well. The NXT women’s division was prominently displayed too, with three women called up from developmental to the main roster.

Here are the night one results of the 2023 WWE Draft:

Friday Night SmackDown – Night One – 4/28/2023

Round 1

SmackDown – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman (The Bloodline)

Raw – Cody Rhodes

SmackDown – Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Raw – Becky Lynch

Round 2

SmackDown – Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits)

Raw – Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci (Imperium)

SmackDown – Edge

Raw – Matt Riddle

Round 3

SmackDown – Bobby Lashley

Raw – Drew McIntyre

SmackDown – AJ Styles, Michin, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (The OC)

Raw – The Miz

Round 4

SmackDown – Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Damage CTRL)

Raw – Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown – NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Raw – NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell

