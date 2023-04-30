AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Key viewership and rating comparisons this year vs. last year through 17 weeks, 7-day total viewership updates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Apr. 26 drew an average of 863,000 viewers, up from 830,000 the prior week, which was the lowest of the year. The average viewership through 17 weeks isx 895,000 viewers. In the average viewership through 17 weeks last year was 989,000 viewers. So the viewership is down 9.5 percent.

The episode featured Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin a Pillar’s Tournament match plus a Tony Khan announcement, Kenny Omega & Takeshita vs. Butcher & The Blade, Dax vs. Jeff Jarrett, Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido, and Jade Cargill vs. Taya Takyrie as featured segments.

The overall cable rating (which is the percentage of homes with access to cable who tuned in) was 0.61, up from 0.60 the prior week , which was the lowest of the year. Through 17 weeks this year, the average rating is 0.65. The average rating through 17 weeks last year was 0.68. So the rating is down 4.4 percent this year. So while fewer homes this year have cable than last year, the percent of people who still have cable who watch Dynamite is down.

In the key 18-49 demo, the Apr. 26 Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, up from 0.26 the week before. The average rating in that demo through 17 weeks this year is 0.29. The average rating through 17 weeks last year was 0.38. That’s a 24 percent drop in the key demo that advertisers and cable networks care most about.

The 18-49 male demo drew a 0.40, up from 0.36 last week the second lowest number of the year so far. Through 17 weeks this year, the show has averaged 0.41 in that demo. The average through 17 weeks last year was 0.51. That’s a 20 percent drop.

PWTorch has obtained the 7-day viewership totals for recent Dynamites. The Apr. 12 episode landed at 1.018 million after seven days of live and delayed viewing. The Apr. 5 episode totaled 1.004 million viewers. The March 29 episode totaled 975,000 viewers. The seven-day average viewership for Dynamite through the first 15 weeks of the year is 1.047 million. The first 15 weeks last year averaged 1.170 million. That’s a drop of 11 percent.