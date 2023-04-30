FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Blue Meanie: (10 Yrs Ago) Reaction to new ECW documentary “Barbed Wire City,” ECW backstage stories, New Jack-Erich Kulas incident, Blue World Order, WWF stint (192 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-19-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews The Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron) for two hours and forty-five minutes with a wide of subjects spanning from his thoughts on new ECW documentary “Barbed Wire City,” reminiscing about ECW, New Jack-Erich Kulas incident, Blue World Order, his WWF stint, his roles in various indy movies, his future, and much more. Live calls throughout the first hour and then emails and other discussions in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

