FREE PODCAST 4/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Jon Mezzera joins Greg to preview WWE Backlash, plus discuss night one of WWE Draft, WWE’s new title, more (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jon Mezzera for a match-by-match preview of WWE Backlash. They also discuss night one of the WWE Draft and take calls on the new WWE title, the Cole vs. Jericho feud in AEW, not breaking up factions in the draft, and more.

