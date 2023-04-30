FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-30-18) Seth takes command of crowd, Reigns booed as loudly as ever, Rousey runs fast, live callers, on-site correspondent (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn to discuss the final Backlash hype and the fallout from the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. They take live calls, talk to an on-site correspondent from Montreal, and answer email questions about Roman Reigns’s crowd reaction, Sasha-Bayley, Seth Rollins’ emergence, the potential of Braun Strowman as a top babyface, and much more.

Then a bonus segment featuring that night’s previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline with a start to finish review of the episode including final WWE Backlash hype, Greatest Royal Rumble fallout, Seth Rollins takes command of crowd and perhaps the no. 1 babyface designation, Roman Reigns booed as loudly as ever, Ronda Rousey runs fast, and more.

