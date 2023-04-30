News Ticker

VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #756 (May 3, 2003): Goldberg booed heavily in WWE PPV debut against Rock, Austin announces retirement, Keller examines WWE’s fan survey

April 30, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #756 cover-dated May 3, 2003: This issue features a cover story on Goldberg getting booed in his PPV debut against The Rock… The Top Five Stories includes Steve Austin announcing his retirement from pro wrestling… WWE Newswire detail info on Jim Ross leaving his executive position… TNA Newswire includes details of the Vince Russo-Jarrett power struggle behind the scenes in TNA… Jason Powell’s On Topic column features the April Hitlist… McNeill’s PPV at the Bar for Backlash debuts… Wade Keller says Vince McMahon is less sure-footed than ever… Keller’s End Notes looked at the House Show Paradigm… WWE Backlash PPV report and roundtable… TNA PPV Report and Roundtable… Plus Torch Newswire, summaries of Raw and Smackdown, Key Live Event results, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and 1993 Backtracks…

DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #756

LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES

TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*