VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Cavinders set to begin training, Promise Braxton prospect update, 2023 Promo Madness winner, Secretary G in Brazil, more (19 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers April 2023 in WWE Developmental news including but not limited to:
- WrestleMania tryout details
- Luca Crusifino dark segments
- Secretary G’s return to Brazil
- Tank Ledger’s NXT TV debut
- Hanna & Hayley Cavinder said to be Performance Center-bound
- Gable Steveson’s return to collegiate wrestling
- NXT “Promo Madness” tournament
- Promise Braxton’s big ROW win
- Coconut Loop house shows incl. Lola Vice’s first WWE win
- Further updates on Javier Bernal, Dante Chen, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Odyssey Jones, Monika Klisara, Yulisa Leon, William Regal, Sol Ruca, Harleigh White, and more
