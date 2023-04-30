News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Cavinders set to begin training, Promise Braxton prospect update, 2023 Promo Madness winner, Secretary G in Brazil, more (19 min.)

April 30, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers April 2023 in WWE Developmental news including but not limited to:

  • WrestleMania tryout details
  • Luca Crusifino dark segments
  • Secretary G’s return to Brazil
  • Tank Ledger’s NXT TV debut
  • Hanna & Hayley Cavinder said to be Performance Center-bound
  • Gable Steveson’s return to collegiate wrestling
  • NXT “Promo Madness” tournament
  • Promise Braxton’s big ROW win
  • Coconut Loop house shows incl. Lola Vice’s first WWE win
  • Further updates on Javier Bernal, Dante Chen, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Odyssey Jones, Monika Klisara, Yulisa Leon, William Regal, Sol Ruca, Harleigh White, and more

