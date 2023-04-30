VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Cavinders set to begin training, Promise Braxton prospect update, 2023 Promo Madness winner, Secretary G in Brazil, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Bonus Point, Tom Stoup covers April 2023 in WWE Developmental news including but not limited to:

WrestleMania tryout details

Luca Crusifino dark segments

Secretary G’s return to Brazil

Tank Ledger’s NXT TV debut

Hanna & Hayley Cavinder said to be Performance Center-bound

Gable Steveson’s return to collegiate wrestling

NXT “Promo Madness” tournament

Promise Braxton’s big ROW win

Coconut Loop house shows incl. Lola Vice’s first WWE win

Further updates on Javier Bernal, Dante Chen, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson, Odyssey Jones, Monika Klisara, Yulisa Leon, William Regal, Sol Ruca, Harleigh White, and more

