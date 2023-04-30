VIP AUDIO 4/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-28-2005): Changes in WWE Creative including Brian Gewirtz, status of Waltman, Styles, Nash, Dusty, DDP, and Monty who all missed TNA tapings, funny Foley story, RVD-ECW status, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 28, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:
- Detailed updates on the status of Monty Brown, Sean Waltman, Dallas Page, Kevin Nash, A.J. Styles, and Dustin Rhodes – why each were absent from matches at Tuesday’s TNA taping and what looks to be each of their futures in TNA…
- Changes in the WWE writing team, whether Brian Gewirtz has any heat, and background on the new guy coming in just as he is leaving…
- A funny story on Mick Foley and his reaction to a question about a “Delta Airlines-funded Wade Keller wrestling promotion”…
- Thoughts on the new Hawaii Promotion which has booked the first-ever singles match between A.J. Styles and James Gibson…
- RVD says he’ll be at the ECW PPV, which is a change from his previous public comments…
