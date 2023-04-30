VIP AUDIO 4/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (4-28-2005): Changes in WWE Creative including Brian Gewirtz, status of Waltman, Styles, Nash, Dusty, DDP, and Monty who all missed TNA tapings, funny Foley story, RVD-ECW status, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 28, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Detailed updates on the status of Monty Brown, Sean Waltman, Dallas Page, Kevin Nash, A.J. Styles, and Dustin Rhodes – why each were absent from matches at Tuesday’s TNA taping and what looks to be each of their futures in TNA…

Changes in the WWE writing team, whether Brian Gewirtz has any heat, and background on the new guy coming in just as he is leaving…

A funny story on Mick Foley and his reaction to a question about a “Delta Airlines-funded Wade Keller wrestling promotion”…

Thoughts on the new Hawaii Promotion which has booked the first-ever singles match between A.J. Styles and James Gibson…

RVD says he’ll be at the ECW PPV, which is a change from his previous public comments…

