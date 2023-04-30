Watch John Cena in person at a podcast taping regarding his role in tenth “Fast & Furious” movie

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena will be the guest on the”Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz of MTV News on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET at “The 92nd Street Y, New York.” Cena will be talking about his role in the tenth installment and closing chapter of the “Fast & Furious” saga. Besides Cena, the ensemble cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, and Jason Statham. Cena is expected to discuss the long-running franchise and stories from behind the scenes. Tickets are available HERE.

Cena, a former top WWE star who lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania this year after a low-blow, has become a bona fide movie and TV star including a critically acclaimed lead role in “Peacemaker” along with key roles in movies “Trainwreck,” “Daddy’s Home,” “Sisters,” and “Fast & Furious 9.” He has also voices animated characters in “Ferdinand” and “Dolittle.”