5/1 WWE RAW REPORT: Pomares’s “alt-perspective” report on second night of Draft, Jimmy Uso vs. Riddle, Cody and Lesnar angle, Solo vs. Seth

WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 1, 2023

FT. WORTH, TEX.

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package recapping all the major draft picks from SmackDown.

– Triple H made his way to a podium on stage to introduce the show and this second half of the WWE Draft. Triple H confirmed that the WWE World Heavyweight champion would be crowned on Raw by an exclusive Raw superstar. He announced that Brock Lesnar had negotiated a free agent deal and could appear on either brand.

– Triple H started announcing the first round of Draft picks for this show. SmackDown Women’s champion Rhea Ripley was drafted to Raw. United States champion Austin Theory was drafted to SmackDown. Seth Rollins was drafted to RAW. Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown.

(Pomares’s Analysis: All of these picks were more or less expected based on what we saw on SmackDown. Really hope they don’t do another lame title swap after drafting Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to opposite brands.)

– Triple H introduced Paul Heyman before walking away from the stage. Heyman made his way to the ring and said that Roman Reigns sent him to address a few topics. Heyman reiterated that he, Roman and Solo Sikoa were drafted to Smackdown while the Usos would be drafted tonight. He said that he would address the Usos’ loss later tonight while the Usos would address their issues at Backlash in a six-man tag match. Heyman said that next week Roman would address more issues, including the newly created World Heavyweight championship. Heyman said that Roman can’t compete for the title due to the Draft and that children that think they are men were running around backstage.

– Seth Rollins interrupted to say that Roman Reigns doesn’t have to run away anymore now that they are on different brands. Rollins gave Heyman a spoiler and said that he would win the world title at Clash of Champions to show the world what a real world champion looks like. Heyman answered a call from Roman Reigns while Seth Rollins led the fans into singing his song. Heyman told Rollins that he was pissing off the Tribal Chief. Rollins asked Heyman how long it would take for him to flatten the Wiseman in the middle of the ring. Solo Sikoa interrupted to face Rollins while Heyman announced that Roman had pulled strings to book them in a singles match tonight.

(Pomares’s Analysis: While Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman were great on the mic and I liked their reference of their last feud, I’m really not a fan of booking Rollins vs Solo Sikoa. Neither man can afford a loss, so I’m most likely expecting a non-finish.)

– The announce team confirmed that we would see Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodirguez and Damage CTRL in action next.

– Earlier today, Adam Pierce asked Cody Rhodes to make sure there wouldn’t be chaos tonight, but he refused to answer properly.

(1) LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley & Dakota Kai)

Liv and Kai started exchanging pinning combinations, until Kai blasted Liv with a basement dropkick. Bayley hit Liv with a body slam, but missed a follow-up elbow drop. Raquel drove Bayley into the corner with shoulder strikes, setting her up for a knee strike from Liv. Kai distracted Liv, nailing her with a pump kick at ringside, as WWE RAW went to commercials.

Back from break, Kai clocked Liv with a running boot for a two count. Liv knocked Bayley off the apron and drove Kai into the turnbuckle, but couldn’t reach Raquel for the tag. Liv managed to knock Kai away and give Raquel the tag, allowing her to lay Kai out with a Fallaway slam. Raquel crushed Bayley with a corner splash, followed by a Fallaway slam and a twisting Vader Bomb on Kai. Bayley tripped Raquel, saving Kai from a tag team move before driving her into the apron. Kai hit Liv with the Chiropractor, but Raquel broke the pinfall. Bayley held Raquel to the ropes, allowing Kai to knock her out with a pump kick. Liv blasted Kai with the Oblivion, but Bayley beat her with a sunset flip pinfall after getting a blind tag.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL in 8:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent match, but I’m really not a fan of champions being booked to lose. I’m guessing this will set up one final title match before Damage CTRL officially breaks up.)

– At backstage, Booker T and Queen Sharmell were shown making their way to the ring with WWE Draft envelopes.

– Earlier today, Adam Pierce tried to convince Brock Lesnar to keep the peace tonight. Lesnar laughed at him and wished him luck with that.

– A recap of Brock Lesnar’s assault on Cody Rhodes from the RAW After Mania aired.

– Booker T and Queen Sharmell made their way to the podium on stage to announce the next round of Draft picks. Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were drafted to RAW. The Usos were drafted to SmackDown. Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio as the Judgment Day were drafted to RAW. Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio as the LWO were drafted to SmackDown.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Aside from focially moving Kevin and Sami to RAW, this round wasn’t of much note. No stables were separated or even changed brands.)

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their way to the ring ahead of their match against the Alpha Academy.

(2) BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri)

Ricochet knocked Gable off his feet with a headscissors takedown and a dropkick. Gable launched Ricochet away with a German suplex, but he landed on his feet.Gable evaded a springboard strike and dropped Ricochet with a Chaos Theory German suplex. Otis and Strowman faced off, exchanging corner splashes. Strowman crushed Otis with a running crossbody and a body slam, setting him up for a Swanton Bomb from Ricochet for the victory.

WINNERS: Braun Strowman & Ricochet in 2:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: I really thought this match was gonna go longer. It makes sense to keep Ricochet and Strowman strong, but I’m tired of seeing Gable and Otis lose every other week.)

– At backstage, Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce were shown making their way to the ring with WWE Draft envelopes.

– A video package aired, recapping the issues between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

– Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce made their way to the podium on stage to announce the next round of Draft picks. Before they could start, Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring. Lesnar asked the crowd how it felt to look at the only real Cowboy in Texas. Pearce brought out an army of security guards to take Lesnar away. Cody Rhodes’ theme played, only for him to attack Lesnar from behind. Lesnar retreated, as the army of guards did their best to keep them apart. Lesnar simply walked away, as the show went to a commercial break.

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was a fine go-home segment for Cody and Brock’s match, but wasn’t much different from their last few brawls.)

– Shawn Michaels showed up once again on the podium on stage to announce the next round of Draft picks. WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez were drafted to RAW. Asuka was drafted to SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as the New Day were drafted to RAW. Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland as the Brawling Brutes were drafted to SmackDown.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Asuka and the New Day were good choices to take to a new setting. I don’t mind the Brutes staying on SmackDown, but I’m disappointed that they’ve confirmed Sheamus most likely won’t be the man to end Gunther’s title reign.)

– At backstage, Matt Riddle put over how good of a week they’ve had so far and that he would like to hang with them all the time. Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their way to the ring, as a recap of their title retention on SmackDown aired.

(3) MATT RIDDLE vs. JIMMY USO

Early on, Jey Uso nailed Riddle with an enzuigiri behind ther referee’s back. Kevin Owens faked an injury while Sami Zayn passed Jey a chair. Jey Usos was ejected from ringside, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

Back from break, Jimmy dropped Riddle with a Samoan drop for a two count. Riddle pummeled Jimmy with various palm strikes, followed by a Pele kick and a series of forearm strikes. Riddle hit Jimmy with a Xploder, only for Jimmy to block the follow-up senton with his knees. Jimmy shoved Riddle off the top turnbuckle, making him crash into the barricade. Jimmy attacked Owens with a superkick at ringside, followed by an enzuigiri and two superkicks on Riddle. As the referee checked on Riddle, Jimmy exposed the turnbuckle. Sami distracted the referee, allowing Owens to smash his head into the exposed turnbuckle and Riddle to finish him with the Floating Bro.

WINNER: Jimmy Uso in 8:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was an okay match to finally give Riddle a much-needed win after coming up short against Solo Sikoa twice. It was kind of cathartic to see the Usos be completely outsmarted and have the numbers game turn on them.)

– A video package aired, showcasing highlights from Iyo Sky’s career in WWE.

– At backstage, Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam were shown making their way to the ring with WWE Draft envelopes.

– It was confirmed once again that Brock Lesnar had become a free agent.

– At backstage, Jey Uso questioned Paul Heyman about why Solo Sikoa wasn’t at ringside earlier tonight. Heyman told Jey that Sikoa had to focus on his match with Seth Rollins in the name of the Tribal Chief.

– Eric Bischoff and Rob Van Dam made their way to the podium on stage to announce the next round of Draft picks. Trish Stratus was drafted to Raw. Karrion Kross & Scarlett were drafted to SmackDown. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler were drafted to RAW. LA Knight was drafted to SmackDown.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Aside from Ronda Rousey moving to RAW, there weren’t any major moves on this round. Really thought it would’ve been the right choice to move LA Knight to RAW.)

– The Miz was in the ring for Miz TV to list a few of the highlight picks from the Draft. Miz introduced his guest for tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura. Miz welcomed Nakamura back and asked him about the newly created World Heavyweight title. Nakamura simply said “Hi” while Miz insisted that he was the perfect workhorse star to become champion. Miz said that they could work together, only for Nakamura to call him “Chinsai Kintama”. Miz led a “Chinsai Kintama” chant, until Nakamura revealed that it means someone with tiny balls. Nakamura evaded an attack from Miz and blasted him with Kinshasa.

(Pomares’s Analysis: I’ve never been a huge fan of the Miz TV segments and this was no different. It was far from terrible, but it didn’t really have any substance, aside from the overplayed “tiny balls” bit. At least, it set up an easy victory for Nakamura to start his run on Raw.)

– Omos was shown making his way to the ring backstage.

(4) OMOS vs. ANTHONY ALANIS

Alanis nailed Omos with a forearm strike and a kick, only for Omos to knock him down with a big boot. Omos finished Alanis with the Tree Slam to pick up the win.

WINNER: Omos in 1:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: What else is there to say about the same Omos squash match every other week?)

– A recap of Triple H introducing the World Heavyweight championship aired.

– At backstage, Molly Holly and Road Dogg were shown making their way to the ring with WWE Draft envelopes.

