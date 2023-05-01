AEW Rampage Ratings Report: Another timeslot shift leads to one of four lowest viewership totals ever, year to year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage last Friday drew an average of 298,000 viewers, only the fourth time in the history of the series it’s drawn fewer than 300,000 viewers. The episode aired at 6:30 ET instead of 10:00 ET due to live sports on TNT that evening.

Rampage has averaged 432,000 viewers so far this year through 17 weeks with a peak viewership of 639,000 on Apr. 14. Through 17 weeks last year, the show averaged 515,000 viewers with a peak viewership on Jan. 28 of 601,000.

In the 18-49 demographic, last Friday’s episode drew 0.09 rating, dwon from 0.12 the prior week. It was the second-lowest demo rating of the year. It drew a 0.07 demo rating on Feb. 17.

Rampage has lost viewership momentum with so many timeslot shifts during TNT’s coverage of sports on Friday nights recently.