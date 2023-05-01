Jon Moxley to appear on major NJPW show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley will make his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at the NJPW Strong Resurgence event on May 21. New Japan announced the news over the weekend.

New Japan Strong Resurgence takes place in Long Beach, CA and will feature Mercedes Mone in addition to Moxley. Moxley’s opponent was not announced. This is the first NJPW appearance for Moxley since the fall of 2022.

