Trinity Fatu says leaving WWE was “a blessing in disguise”

Trinity Fatu says that leaving WWE was a blessing in disguise.

In an interview with NBC 5 Chicago, Fatu discussed her time in WWE as Naomi, leaving the company, and being back in wrestling again with Impact Wrestling.

“I feel like it was a blessing in disguise,” Fatu said of leaving WWE. “I feel that it’s allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter.”

Fatu made her return to wrestling at Impact Wrestling’s most recent television tapings in Chicago. “Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming,” Fatu said. “And I really felt it in my heart, like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.

“I’ve been wrestling 14 years now and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be.”

Fatu and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) walked out of WWE during an episode of WWE Raw after hearing about creative for their Women’s Tag Team Championships. Neither have been on WWE programming since then. Mone is currently wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom. She’ll be a part of the NJPW Strong Resurgence event on May 21.

